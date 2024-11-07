BJP says J&K govt’s resolution on special status has no sanctity

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that the resolution brought about by the J&K assembly for restoration of special status was “illegal and has no sanctity”. Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma. (ANI)

BJP MLA and leader of opposition in the J&K assembly Sunil Sharma said that the government moved the resolution cleverly when it was not in the business of the House for Wednesday.

“A so-called resolution was moved by the government today which was not in the business of the House. Suddenly, when there should have been a discussion on the lieutenant governor’s address, the government very cleverly moved the resolution. They breached the sanctity of the House,” Sharma said.

“The resolution is illegal and unconstitutional, and has no sanctity or validity because this assembly is not above the Parliament or Supreme Court,” he said.

“Article 370 is history and no one can reverse that history. Farooq Abdullah (NC president) had said that it will take Narendra Modi 50 lives (to revoke Art 370), I say that the Article 370 won’t be restored even after 1000 generations of your family,” he said.

Sharma also raised questions against Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Congress members supported the resolution which is a matter of shame. Such a big party of the country should answer today. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge should answer. Congress should clarify whether they are in support of the abrogation of Art 370 or their support to today resolution,” he said.

Sharma also targeted the speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

“We have reports that the custodian of the House- the speaker, has himself drafted the resolution along with the government on Tuesday evening…As per SC’s and parliament’s verdicts, today , they went against the law and lowered the stature of speaker,” he said.

“The speaker is the custodian of the house and everybody has hopes from him, he has behaved as the agent of a particular political party,” the LoP charged.