BJP to fight 2027 Punjab polls on its own: Sharma

Amid buzz over the possibility of revival of ties between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal, Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday asserted that his party will contest the 2027 assembly elections in the state entirely on its own. Ashwani Sharma

He said the BJP will prepare keeping in mind all the 117 assembly seats. Sharma’s remarks came after senior BJP leader and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, during a recent interview, advocated for a pre-poll alliance between the BJP and the SAD.

Sharma was interacting with reporters after chairing a meeting regarding block samiti and zila parishad polls. Responding to a question on Amarinder’s statement, Sharma said, “Captain Saab is an elder. He expressed his views in personal capacity. But the party is clear from day one. The BJP is making plans, carrying out activities and expanding its organisational structure, keeping in mind all the 117 assembly seats.”

In October, Union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu also stated that the party will go alone in the next state elections and ruled out a possible alliance with the SAD.

The SAD had parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance in 2020 over the three farm laws that now stand repealed.

The state BJP working president said that the positive atmosphere created in the country by 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance has strengthened a sense of hope and trust among the people of Punjab as well.

Just like in Haryana, Sharma said, Punjabis too want an end to drugs and criminal gangs, strengthened law and order, and guaranteed minimum support price for crops.

Sharma also took potshots at former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur over her remark that “the BJP alone won’t be able to form government in Punjab”.

“ Since when did our sister Harsimrat become an astrologer? ! Nothing is impossible in politics,” said Sharma.

He also hit out at the AAP government, saying it has already started sensing the outcome of the 2027 elections.

“That is why, in panic, it is making baseless statements to divert public attention,” said Sharma.

Sharma asked if the state government has been able to control the law and order situation in Punjab. “Has the drug mafia ended? Have the promises made to farmers, labourers and women been fulfilled?” he asked.