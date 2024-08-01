With BJP appointing new state chiefs in Rajasthan and Bihar last week, all eyes are now on Punjab, with various reports suggesting that the saffron party is mulling replacing state unit head, Sunil Jakhar. BJP rejig: After Rajasthan & Bihar, all eyes on Punjab

According to a senior party leader at the helm of affairs, Punjab is on the list of eight states where the BJP might rejig in the coming few days.

Earlier, it was anticipated that state BJP chiefs would be appointed after the completion of the membership drive, which is likely to start in August month. However, appointments of new BJP chiefs in Rajasthan and Bihar have put the spotlight on Punjab.

A Congress veteran and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Jakhar, joined the BJP in 2022 and was appointed state chief on July 4, 2023.

It was under his leadership that the party got a historical and highest-ever vote share of 18.56% in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. This was the first time since 1996 that the BJP fought all the 13 LS seats of its own. Although the BJP failed to win any seat, the jump in vote share and good performance in urban areas have boosted the party’s morale.

However, those opposed to Jakhar claim that he has not been able to take senior leadership along and has led the party as a lone soldier.

“Jakhar has not been able to strike a balance between homegrown leadership of the party and those who have come from other parties to join the BJP recently,” a party leader said, pleading anonymity.

Party insiders said that the debate to replace Jakhar was triggered after certain things that transpired at the concluding session of the state executive meeting of the party in the presence of senior BJP leader and Union environment minister Bhupinder Yadav.

“Jakhar, in a subtle way, questioned a few moves of the BJP high command over not empowering the workers at the grassroots level. He also objected to the move to make chief minister Bhagwant Mann sit in the meeting of farmers with three union ministers held thrice at Chandigarh during farmer agitation at Shambu just ahead of Lok Sabha polls. He gave thrust on understanding the issues of Punjab by taking local leadership into confidence,” a party leader said on the condition of anonymity.

“Jakhar spoke just ahead of Yadav and conveyed a few things in a way which did not go down well with a few party leaders. He was countered by a few leaders, including former state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma,” a senior BJP functionary said.

Jakhar, who is presently abroad, couldn’t be contacted, however, a leader close to him rejected reports about a change in the leadership.

“When Jakhar was appointed as state BJP chief, he never wanted this post. He had joined the BJP unconditionally. Only three, four leaders have been spreading rumours about a change in leadership,” Jakhar’s aide said.

It is an open secret in the state unit of the BJP that Jakhar doesn’t share a cordial relationship with state organisation secretary Manthri Shrinivasulu.

The section of BJP leaders backing Jakhar claimed that the state BJP does not have a choice at present. The party needs someone who has the oratory skills to challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Congress. Jakhar has kept BJP in the reckoning as he is master in raising issues concerning the state,” a leader close to Jakhar said.

Senior leaders say if the party opts to replace Jakhar, a home-grown leader from the Hindu community is likely to be given the chance.

Senior BJP leaders opine that with civic body polls looming, the party wants to go all out and make an impact in its traditional strongholds—urban areas where the party has done well.

A party insider said that even Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is being consulted and according to a senior Sangh functionary, the organisation will back a home-grown leader as Punjab in-charge.