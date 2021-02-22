IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BKU Ugrahan appeals to Punjab farmers to reach Delhi border in large numbers for February 27 rally
Farmers during a rally in Barnala on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Farmers during a rally in Barnala on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

BKU Ugrahan appeals to Punjab farmers to reach Delhi border in large numbers for February 27 rally

Says the ongoing farmers’ agitation is not just against the Modi government at the Centre but also the World Trade Organisation and the International Monetary Fund
READ FULL STORY
By Avtar Singh, Barnala
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:25 AM IST

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Sunday appealed to the farmers and farm labourers from Punjab to reach the Delhi borders in large numbers for the February 27 rally against the Centre’s agriculture laws.

Addressing a rally organised by the farmer union in the grain market of Barnala town, the BKU leader said the ongoing farmers’ agitation is not just against the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre but also the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The agitation came back on track after the Red Fort incident on January 26, in which the Centre in connivance with some people tried to give a communal colour to the farmers’ struggle. We have conveyed the people that it is not a fight of a particular religion but the battle of all citizens of the country. After the Delhi incident, the people of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh raised questions over the movement and distanced themselves from the protest. But we managed the situation and saved the struggle from communal forces,” said Ugrahan.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “The Delhi Police have registered several cases against farmers. There is no need to appear before the police if they send you notices. Residents should oppose the police if they conduct raids in villages.”

Ruldu Singh Mansa, a leader of the Punjab Kissan Union, which is part of the SKM said the people of Punjab should boycott the BJP workers in the state. “We will not make any compromise against the farmers interests. The struggle will be fought until the repeal of three laws,” he added.

During the rally, appeals were also made to reach Delhi on February 23 to mark the birth anniversary of Pagri Sambhal Jatta movement leader and Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s uncle Ajit Singh as well as on the Women’s Day on March 8.

People from all walks of life, including intellectuals, artists, unemployed youths and government employees joined hands with the farmers and labourers during the rally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Farmers during a rally in Barnala on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Farmers during a rally in Barnala on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

BKU Ugrahan appeals to Punjab farmers to reach Delhi border in large numbers for February 27 rally

By Avtar Singh, Barnala
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Says the ongoing farmers’ agitation is not just against the Modi government at the Centre but also the World Trade Organisation and the International Monetary Fund
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sukhdeep Singh, who left Punjab as a teenager to start a new life in Europe, stands in front of the Laura Gatner house in Hirtenberg near Baden, Lower Austria, where he used to live. Sukhdeep bought the house as he learned from an old friend that the building he’d called home was to be sold. Though most of the 16 apartments will have to be rented out at a profit to pay off the mortgage, at least four will be reserved for asylum-seeker families --- who will not be expected to pay a set rent. (AFP)
Sukhdeep Singh, who left Punjab as a teenager to start a new life in Europe, stands in front of the Laura Gatner house in Hirtenberg near Baden, Lower Austria, where he used to live. Sukhdeep bought the house as he learned from an old friend that the building he’d called home was to be sold. Though most of the 16 apartments will have to be rented out at a profit to pay off the mortgage, at least four will be reserved for asylum-seeker families --- who will not be expected to pay a set rent. (AFP)
chandigarh news

Austria refugee home saved by Punjab-origin man

By Agence France-Presse, Baden (austria):
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Sukhdeep bought the house as he learned from an old friend that the building he’d called home was to be sold. Though most of the 16 apartments will have to be rented out at a profit to pay off the mortgage, at least four will be reserved for asylum-seeker families --- who will not be expected to pay a set rent
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh being honoured at Godharpura village in Gurdaspur district during a function to mark Nankana Sahib massacre centenary on Sunday. (HT photo)
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh being honoured at Godharpura village in Gurdaspur district during a function to mark Nankana Sahib massacre centenary on Sunday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Highlight Centre’s denial of permission to jatha to Nankana Sahib, Akal Takht tells Sikhs

By Surjit Singh, Amritsar/gurdaspur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Jathedar says Union govt wants community to call back farmers protesting at the Delhi borders, but “that will never happen”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra scored an impressive 117 runs.
Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra scored an impressive 117 runs.
chandigarh news

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh stun Haryana in opening tie

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:44 PM IST
For Chandigarh, medium-pacer Jagjit Sandhu scalped four wickets, while Ankit Kaushik scored an unbeaten knock of 78 runs from 66 deliveries
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) Party leaders Pradeep Chhabra, Harish Rawat, Subhash Chawla and Pawan Kumar Bansal at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
(From left) Party leaders Pradeep Chhabra, Harish Rawat, Subhash Chawla and Pawan Kumar Bansal at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Subhash Chawla takes over as Chandigarh Congress chief

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The two-time mayor asks party workers to dedicate themselves towards ensuring Congress win in municipal polls later this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Physical convocation at Punjab Engineering College on March 15
Physical convocation at Punjab Engineering College on March 15
chandigarh news

Physical convocation at Punjab Engineering College on March 15

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Punjab Engineering College (PEC) will hold the annual convocation physically for graduating students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses on March 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of a Commonwealth War Graves Commission team engaged in restoration and maintenance work at the Christian cemetery in Ambala Cantonment. (HT Photo)
Members of a Commonwealth War Graves Commission team engaged in restoration and maintenance work at the Christian cemetery in Ambala Cantonment. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Ambala’s Christian cemetery gets a fresh lease of life

By Bhavey Nagpal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Commonwealth War Graves Commission has now started the restoration and maintenance process of 66 graves of World War 1 soldiers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fuel rates at all-time high in Mohali, dealers fume
Fuel rates at all-time high in Mohali, dealers fume
chandigarh news

Fuel rates at all-time high in Mohali, dealers fume

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:33 PM IST
With fuel prices at a record high in Mohali district due to daily hike, filling station owners have been hit hard
READ FULL STORY
Close
No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now
No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now
chandigarh news

No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:21 PM IST
There will be no immediate rollback in the water tariff hike in Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Surely, our lifelong friends Canon, Nikon and Sony must have felt cheated at having their area of expertise usurped from right under their noses, thanks to the technical revolution in mobile phones. (Representative Photo/HT)
Surely, our lifelong friends Canon, Nikon and Sony must have felt cheated at having their area of expertise usurped from right under their noses, thanks to the technical revolution in mobile phones. (Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

When life got magnified under a lens

By Alka Kashyap
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Everyone is wielding a little camera in their pocket these days, forcing one to focus on beauty rather than brains
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Education Policy, 2020, in its medical education component, lays emphasis on a holistic approach. (Representative Photo/HT)
The National Education Policy, 2020, in its medical education component, lays emphasis on a holistic approach. (Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Why fusion of modern, alternative medicine is unfeasible

By Dr AP Setia
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Mixopathy is unscientific, unrealistic, unreasonable, and an onslaught on the uniqueness of individual systems of treatment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away
Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away
chandigarh news

Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:03 AM IST
He had joined the institute in 1967 as a lecturer, had become the head of internal medicine department and subsequently the director in 1990s
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents have to get a Covid-19 test done one week prior to joining the hostel. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Residents have to get a Covid-19 test done one week prior to joining the hostel. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

More students allowed in Panjab University hostels

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:46 PM IST
PhD students who were enrolled/registered before the lockdown will also be provided hostel accommodation
READ FULL STORY
Close
The zoo administration has made the decision on the basis of surveillance report, opinion of the animal husbandry department, and report of a state-level committee. (HT file photo)
The zoo administration has made the decision on the basis of surveillance report, opinion of the animal husbandry department, and report of a state-level committee. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Bird enclosures reopen at Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Strict biosecurity measures are being followed to protect the birds, workers and public from the disease
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 30,000 speeding challans were issued in Chandigarh in 2020.
Over 30,000 speeding challans were issued in Chandigarh in 2020.
chandigarh news

No licence suspension on first speeding challan in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Before notification regarding the amended Motor Vehicle Act was issued in December 2019, traffic police used to recommend suspension of licence even for the first offence
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP