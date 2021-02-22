BKU Ugrahan appeals to Punjab farmers to reach Delhi border in large numbers for February 27 rally
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Sunday appealed to the farmers and farm labourers from Punjab to reach the Delhi borders in large numbers for the February 27 rally against the Centre’s agriculture laws.
Addressing a rally organised by the farmer union in the grain market of Barnala town, the BKU leader said the ongoing farmers’ agitation is not just against the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre but also the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
“The agitation came back on track after the Red Fort incident on January 26, in which the Centre in connivance with some people tried to give a communal colour to the farmers’ struggle. We have conveyed the people that it is not a fight of a particular religion but the battle of all citizens of the country. After the Delhi incident, the people of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh raised questions over the movement and distanced themselves from the protest. But we managed the situation and saved the struggle from communal forces,” said Ugrahan.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “The Delhi Police have registered several cases against farmers. There is no need to appear before the police if they send you notices. Residents should oppose the police if they conduct raids in villages.”
Ruldu Singh Mansa, a leader of the Punjab Kissan Union, which is part of the SKM said the people of Punjab should boycott the BJP workers in the state. “We will not make any compromise against the farmers interests. The struggle will be fought until the repeal of three laws,” he added.
During the rally, appeals were also made to reach Delhi on February 23 to mark the birth anniversary of Pagri Sambhal Jatta movement leader and Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s uncle Ajit Singh as well as on the Women’s Day on March 8.
People from all walks of life, including intellectuals, artists, unemployed youths and government employees joined hands with the farmers and labourers during the rally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BKU Ugrahan appeals to Punjab farmers to reach Delhi border in large numbers for February 27 rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austria refugee home saved by Punjab-origin man
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highlight Centre’s denial of permission to jatha to Nankana Sahib, Akal Takht tells Sikhs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh stun Haryana in opening tie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subhash Chawla takes over as Chandigarh Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Physical convocation at Punjab Engineering College on March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambala’s Christian cemetery gets a fresh lease of life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel rates at all-time high in Mohali, dealers fume
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No water tariff hike rollback in Chandigarh for now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When life got magnified under a lens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why fusion of modern, alternative medicine is unfeasible
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More students allowed in Panjab University hostels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird enclosures reopen at Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No licence suspension on first speeding challan in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox