Ludhiana: Blind murder case solved with arrest of victim’s two friends

The friends had allegedly bludgeoned him to death with stone slabs following a verbal spat in an inebriated condition. Ludhiana police had rounded up the friends after finding out that the victim was last seen with them.
The accused stated that while consuming liquor, the Ludhiana victim and his friends got into a spat following which the latter took a slab and bludgeoned him to death. (HT File)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 02:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Samrala police claimed to have solved a blind murder case with the arrest of two friends of the victim. They had allegedly murdered him following a verbal spat in an inebriated condition.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Rai and Bajrangi Paswan of Behlolpur road of Samrala. The victim was identified as Dalip Kumar Paswan, 38, of Sirhind.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, Samrala station house officer, said locals had spotted the body lying near Sua bridge in Sihala village on October 19 and informed the police.

Police said the victim had been bludgeoned to death with stone slabs.

Initially, unidentified assailants had been booked for the murder. During the course of the investigation, police found out that the victim had last been seen with two of his friends on October 18. The cops then rounded up the two friends. After persistent questioning, the accused confessed to the crime.

According to the SHO, the victim had come to Samrala to see his brother Mukesh Paswan, who works at the shop of former municipal councillor Jeera Ram. After meeting him, the victim went with the accused to consume liquor.

The accused stated that while consuming liquor, they got into a spat following which they took a slab near the spot and bludgeoned him to death. They fled from the spot soon after the crime.

