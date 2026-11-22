The dead bodies of two brothers, who were killed in central Greece’s Livanates, Fthiotida, on November 3, reached their native village, Talwandi Sanghera, in Jalandhar district on Saturday.

Deceased Gurwinder Singh. (ht photo)

The deceased have been identified as Daljit Singh (26) and his younger brother, Gurwinder Singh, who had been in Greece on a work permit for the past several months. The Greek police had already arrested Sandeep Singh (45), a maternal uncle of the victims, for stabbing Daljit and Gurwinder.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Buta Singh, the victims’ father, said his sons were employed on a pig farm after they went to Greece on a work permit six months ago, facilitated by his brother-in-law Sandeep Singh.

“Only the accused can tell his motive for killing both my sons. According to the Greek police, the assailant attacked my sons at different locations before fleeing. He later surrendered before the police,” he added.

Buta Singh alleged that Sandeep also shot a video on his phone after killing both of them. “We demand the ministry of external affairs to take up the issue with their counterparts for speedy justice in this matter,” he added.

According to a statement issued by the Greek police, circumstances surrounding the double killing remain under investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}