Bone-chilling cold returns to Kashmir Valley

Bone-chilling cold returned to Kashmir valley on Wednesday with most weather stations recording sub- zero temperatures, officials said. Tourists enjoy after fresh snowfall at Pahalgam in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Wednesday. (PTI)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Srinagar, mercury dipped to –6.5 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, which was the coldest place in the Valley.

In the southern tourist resort at Pahalgam, the mercury plunged to –5.6 degrees Celsius.

“The consecutive wet spells, heavy snowfall in last week of February and the rains on March 3, have brought down the temperatures in the region. The weather will now remain dry till the weekend and improve the rise accordingly,” said an IMD official.

The weather office said below-normal minimum temperatures were recorded in the Valley as well as in most places in Jammu division on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Summer capital Srinagar recorded a low of -1.5 degrees Celsius and the northern district of Kupwara saw a minimum temperature of -1.6 degree Celsius.

Following two days of light rain, dry weather is expected in the Union territory (UT) till March 9, the officials said.

The official said that because of the clear sky, the day temperatures climbed towards normal. “Srinagar saw a maximum temperature of 14.1 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg recorded 4.4 degrees Celsius,” the official added.

IMD said there were chances of wet weather from March 10. “Possibility of light to moderate rain and snow (higher reaches) at many places,” an IMD update said.

The update said rain and snowfall in expected on March 13 and 14.

“Farmers are advised to continue farm operations till March 9. However, they should avoid slopes and avalanche-prone areas,” the update added.