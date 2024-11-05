Menu Explore
Bramption temple attack: Hindu bodies call for protest against 'Khalistani intimidation'

ByAsian News International
Nov 05, 2024 09:00 AM IST

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) has called for a peaceful protest in show of solidarity against “Khalistani intimidation” and “anti-Hindu” hatred

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) has called for a peaceful protest in show of solidarity against "Khalistani intimidation" and "anti-Hindu" hatred.

Bramption temple attack: Hindu bodies call for protest against ‘Khalistani intimidation’
Bramption temple attack: Hindu bodies call for protest against ‘Khalistani intimidation’

The protest has been called at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey.

“After a day of violence against Hindu temples in Canada, let’s stand united against Khalistani intimidation and anti-Hindu hate,” it added.

An Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada’s Brampton witnessed a “violent disruption” on Sunday (local time) in Brampton, near Toronto.

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that “Khalistani terrorists” attacked kids and women.

the Indian high commission in Canada condemned the “violent disruption” by ‘anti-India’ elements outside a consular camp. The high commission also said that any further events will be organised “contingent on security arrangements” made by the local authorities.

Canadian member of parliament Chandra Arya also condemned the attack on the temple and said that a “red line has been crossed” by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

Kevin Vuong, Canada MP also condemned the attack and asserted that “Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals” and asserted that the country’s leaders have failed to protect Hindus just like they failed to safeguard Christians and Jewish Canadians.

