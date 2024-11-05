Brampton mayor mulling barring protests at places of worship

Hours after violence by pro-Khalistan elements at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada’s Brampton, the city’s mayor, Patrick Brown, has announced that he will promulgate a motion in the city’s local governance body that prohibits protests outside places of worship. The mayor’s remark comes amid widespread condemnation of violence outside the temple in Canada’s Brampton. (Sourced)

In a post on X on Monday, Brown said places of worship should be safe places that are free of violence and intimidation. He has asked officials to examine the legal veracity of such legislation.

“Places of worship should be safe spaces that are free of violence and intimidation. I have asked our City solicitor to look into the legality of such a by-law for our next scheduled meeting of the City Council,” he wrote on the social media website.