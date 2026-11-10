Bride flees with cash, jewellery worth 18L in Bilaspur: Police

A newly married bride left her in-laws’ house four days after her marriage and decamped with jewellery and cash worth ₹18 lakh in the Bharari area of Bilaspur district, police said on Monday.

The family was left devastated upon discovering that the bride had vanished along with the valuables and cash from the safe. (HT Photo for representation)

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The bride is accused of stealing gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs along with cash before fleeing. The incident has left the affected family in deep shock, and the matter has become a major topic of discussion throughout the region.

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In a complaint filed with the police, the groom’s sister provided a detailed account of the events. According to the complainant, her brother married a 22-year-old woman from Yamunanagar on October 31 at the Civil Court in Jagadhri, Haryana.

Following the court marriage, the bride came to live at their home. The family had no inkling that the woman they welcomed into their home was planning such a major crime.

It is alleged that on November 4, seizing an opportunity, the woman fled with gold and silver jewellery valued at approximately ₹16 lakh, along with ₹1.80 lakh in cash.

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{{^usCountry}} The family was left devastated upon discovering that the bride had vanished along with the valuables and cash from the safe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family was left devastated upon discovering that the bride had vanished along with the valuables and cash from the safe. {{/usCountry}}

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After failing to locate her despite their own extensive search, the family approached the police. Upon receiving the complaint, the Bharari police took immediate cognisance, registered a case and started investigations.

Confirming the incident, Bilaspur superintendent of police Abhishek Dhiman said that a case has been registered based on the complaint and a search is underway for the young woman, who is currently absconding.