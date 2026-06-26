BRO builds bailey bridge at Chishoti, restores link to Machail Mata Temple

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has successfully restored critical road connectivity between Gulabgarh and Machail in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district by operationalising a 140-foot triple-double reinforced bailey bridge at cloudburst-hit Chishoti. The newly constructed bridge was virtually inaugurated on Thursday by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen PK Mishra, in the presence of J&K legislative assembly leader of the opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma. (Sourced)

The newly constructed bridge was virtually inaugurated on Thursday by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen PK Mishra, in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly leader of the opposition and Padder–Nagseni MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma.

The new structure replaces an earlier bridge that was washed away on August 14, 2025, when a cloudburst struck Chishoti village—the gateway to the Machail Mata temple. The disaster severed the only road link to the remote region, claiming the lives of at least 65 people, mostly pilgrims, while over 30 individuals remain missing.

Rapid 12-day construction

Constructed in 12 days, the project was executed by the 118 Road Construction Company (RCC) of the 35 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Sampark, with vital technical expertise and support provided by army engineers.

According to officials, the operation involved extensive site preparation, construction of abutments, transportation of bridging stores, erecting the bailey bridge, and developing approach roads under a challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions.

Commending the workforce, Lt Gen Mishra lauded the dedication, resilience, and professionalism of Project Sampark and the army engineers. He highlighted that the successful restoration reflects BRO’s operational readiness and embodies its motto, “Shramena sarvam sadhyam (Everything is achievable through hard work).”

Lifeline for pilgrimage

Following the August 2025 tragedy, defence minister Rajnath Singh announced during a visit to J&K on August 24, 2025, that the Gulabgarh–Machail road would be taken over by the BRO for long-term development.

The proposal received operational approval from the ministry of defence in March 2026, with formal transfer orders currently awaited. Pending the formal transfer, Project Sampark undertook the construction based on an immediate requirement projected by the civil administration.

The Gulabgarh–Machail road forms a vital segment of the strategically significant Kishtwar–Gulabgarh–Kundal–Machail axis. This route holds future connectivity potential through the proposed Umasi La Pass across the Zanskar Range, which aims to link the region with Nimmu in the Zanskar Valley of Ladakh.

Apart from its military and strategic significance, the route serves as the primary access road to the revered Machail Mata Temple, one of the most prominent pilgrimage destinations in Jammu and Kashmir, drawing more than three lakh devotees annually.

The timely opening of the bridge ensures uninterrupted, reliable connectivity ahead of the annual Machail Mata Yatra, scheduled to commence in July.