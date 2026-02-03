‘Callousness, possible connivance’, HC raps Haryana over mining violations in Aravallis

The Punjab and Haryana high court has rapped state authorities and directed the chief secretary, Haryana to to examine “extent of environmental plundering” and fix accountability in violation of mining norms in Aravallis falling in Charkhi Dadri area. In December 2025, a lawyer was appointed as court commissioner by the court, which came out with a damning report. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

…unfortunate aspect noticed by us is the callousness on part of the state authorities in the discharge of their duties which has led to such an unfortunate situation. At this stage, we cannot rule out connivance on the part of the responsible officers who were entrusted with the duty to ensure compliance of laws,” the bench of justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor observed while hearing a petition from villagers in Charkhi Dadri.

Initially, the petition was from some villagers and a local stone crusher owner, from Pichopa Kalan village with allegations that state authorities have allowed indiscriminate illegal mining by private respondents on their plots as well as on adjoining areas far beyond the approved mining site, causing prejudice not only to the petitioners but to the residents and farmers of the village and thereby causing severe damage to the ecological balance in the area. Subsequently, serious allegations were levelled against a private firm, which got license in 2016 alleging that they have not got royalty from the firm and the firm mined area far more than allotted to it.

In December 2025, a lawyer was appointed as court commissioner by the court, which came out with a damning report. The report said, integrity of the mining block boundary is compromised. The terrain was found to be unstable and posed serious safety concerns. The report also indicates that the depth of mining visible to the naked eye was to the extent of 47 metres whereafter the pit was filled with water and therefore it could not be ascertained as to what is the exact depth upto which mining had been carried out. Mining site stretches far beyond the areas earmarked for the mining purposes. It was also stated that some fresh saplings were seen planted but as per contract, the firm was to plant at least 6000 trees, which are not “there at all”, the report had said.

Case of plunder and loot: HC

“What is seen with the naked eye, is not only disturbing but is also bewildering. It prima-facie appears to be a case of blatant violation of environmental norms … as well as a mining plan causing loot and plunder of natural resources,” the bench observed after examining drone footage procured by the court commissioner.

The court also found that now after this petition came to be filed, the local mining department has recommended cancellation of lease to the firm. However, it raised questions over its timing and in the manner the order was passed.

It also came to light that a metalled road was constructed in the mining area but no trace of the same can be found now.

“These prima facie findings persuade us to probe deeper in the matter. The state authorities, however, have to be first given an opportunity to take stock of the situation and to take necessary steps as may be warranted in law,” it said asking the chief secretary to examine the entire matter and file his personal affidavit further asking that not only that the responsibility of the private individuals but also those officials who were entrusted with compliance of laws and have defaulted in doing so, will have to be appropriately determined and dealt with as per law.

It further directed to place on record ways and means the state proposes to ensure that such “rampant loot and plundering of natural resources is not allowed in the name of mining”.

The court has further directed that status quo be maintained at the site in question and the entire mining area should be sealed within 48 hours of videography of the entire area. The court has also asked the director, Haryana Space Application Centre to place on record the satellite imagery of the mining site in question from 2016 onwards. The court has also made the secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as party in the case and sought response by February 25, the next date of hearing.