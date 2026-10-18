CAQM team reviews stubble management measures in Punjab

A high-level team of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) visited Ferozepur and Faridkot districts on Saturday to take stock of the ground-level implementation of measures for prevention of paddy stubble burning.

A high-level team of the Commission for Air Quality Management inspecting measures to curb farm fires. (HT)

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The team led by Dr TS Panwar, member technical, CAQM, held a joint review meeting with the deputy commissioners (DCs) and officers concerned of both districts.

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In a comprehensive plan submitted with the CAQM, the Punjab Pollution Control Board has identified eight districts—Sangrur, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Moga, Muktsar, Mansa, Tarn Taran and Faridkot—as farm-fire hotspots.

Last year, of the total 5,114 cases across Punjab, these eight districts reported 3,454, accounting for 67% of the total tally.

During the meeting, the team reviewed the preparedness and coordination among the departments concerned and district administrations for effective in-situ and ex-situ management and utilisation of paddy stubble.

The availability and deployment of Crop Residue Management (CRM) machinery, field-level surveillance, monitoring of hotspot areas and enforcement measures were also reviewed. The team emphasised the need for strengthening scientific management of paddy straw, ensuring timely availability and optimal utilisation of CRM machinery, and close coordination among farmers, aggregators, industries and other stakeholders.

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{{^usCountry}} “The deployment of drones and low-cost sensors for technology-based monitoring and trend analysis, along with sensitisation of farmers on the ill-effects of stubble burning and PM2.5, was also reviewed,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The deployment of drones and low-cost sensors for technology-based monitoring and trend analysis, along with sensitisation of farmers on the ill-effects of stubble burning and PM2.5, was also reviewed,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the review meeting, the CAQM team also undertook field visits to selected hotspot villages in Ferozepur and Faridkot to assess the prevailing ground-level situation, and review the implementation of measures aimed at preventing stubble burning.