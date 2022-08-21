CBI should probe liquor policy in Punjab: BJP
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that Kejriwal exploited the reputation of Anna Hazare to gain power but soon joined hands with liquor mafias “as has been established by the CBI FIR and raids on Manish Sisodia’s residence”. He said the Delhi liquor policy introduced by Kejriwal to help mafias was exposed within a year.
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party have brought disrepute to Anna Hazare and Mahatma Gandhi by joining hands with liquor mafias in the Capital and Punjab.
He said the Delhi liquor policy introduced by Kejriwal to help mafias was exposed within a year. And now a similar fraud is being carried out in on Punjab in connivance with mafias, the BJP leader alleged.
Chugh demanded that CBI should also investigate AAP’s links with mafias in Punjab.
He said in Delhi, Kejriwal opened mohalla thekas and is following the same policy in Punjab too.
Chugh ridiculed AAP for “planting news in foreign newspapers” when the media has been exposing it in Delhi and Chandigarh.
Dr Jaswal, a public health specialist posted at the dispensary of the Institute of Microbial Technology, Sector 39, Chandigarh, was recently at the world-famous Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, for a six-night odyssey into a wilderness known for hosting dreamy breakfasts in the crisp dawns of the savannah. Dr Kuldip Jaswal's second tour of the Mara over the years fetched him a fortuitous interlude.
Patchy spells bring 25.8 mm rain in Chandigarh, more on the cards today
The city recorded 25.8 mm rain on Saturday, with the pattern of variable amounts of rain in different areas continuing from Friday. Of the total 25.8 mm rain recorded at the India Meteorological Department observatory in Sector 39 on Saturday, 21.4 mm rain was received between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. At the airport observatory, 23.2 mm rain was recorded till 8.30 am and none for the rest of the day.
Chandigarh shocker: Double-murder convict stabs niece to death for talking to boys
A double-murder convict stabbed The accused, Satbir Singh, hailing from Jhajjar, Haryana's 22-year-old niece to death in front of her mother at their Sector-41 house on Saturday morning. She lived in a government house with her widowed mother Nirmala and brother Deepak Malik. The police were alerted and a severely injured Anjali was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16. But she was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, Satbir fled from the house.
HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe into death of former chief justice’s grandson
The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the death of Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the grandson of a former chief justice. Sandhu was the grandson of late justice Mehar Singh, who was the seventh chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court and remained in office from May 1966 to August 1970. There could have been a number of people who wanted him dead.
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases slip to 81, lowest in over five weeks
The tricity recorded 81 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday in a sharp slide from 171 cases the day before. Saturday's tally was lowest since 69 cases on July 11, following which the figure had remained over 100 for 39 consecutive days. Chandigarh logged 51 infections, down from 84 on Friday. Mohali saw its cases dropping from 63 to 21, while Panchkula recorded only nine new cases after 24 the previous day.
