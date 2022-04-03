Chaitra Navratri fair kicks off at Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula

Over 45,000 devotees donated ₹19 lakh on Day 1 of the Chaitra Navratri Mela that kicked off at Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula on Saturday.

Two other temples under the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board – Kali Mata Mandir in Kalka and Chandi Mata Mandir – received ₹5 lakh and ₹500, respectively, in donations.

Nearly 1,000 police personnel have been deputed at Mata Mansa Devi Temple for the nine-day fair. Police are also keeping a check on miscreants with the help of live body cameras at crucial spots and some barricades, said DCP Mohit Handa.

Police have appealed to devotees to take care of their wallets, ornaments and other valuables while on the temple premises. In case, they come across any suspicious subject or person, they must inform the police.

A nodal officer has been appointed to look after the police arrangements. Traffic police have appealed to the public to park their vehicles at the temple’s parking lots only and ensure that these are locked in their absence. On Saturday, Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta paid obeisance at the temple and announced an insurance cover of ₹1 lakh for the temple.

Last year, amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, devotees were allowed entry at the temple for 15 minutes only.