Chakki bridge reopened for LMVs, two-wheelers
Heavy and loaded vehicles will remain prohibited till NHAI completes the repair work of the bridge’s foundation
Dharamshala: The Chakki highway bridge was reopened for two-wheelers and light passenger vehicles 18 days after it was closed for traffic due to a flood causing excessive scouring of its foundation.
A colonial-era railway bridge on the Pathankot-Joginderngar narrow gauge line was washed away on August 20 after multiple cloudbursts in the region caused flooding in the Chakki rivulet, while the highway bridge was closed for traffic.
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had sought the help of Indian Army engineers to divert the river flow away from the Pier-I and II of the bridge, which came under threat due to riverbed erosion.
The work for the protection of the foundation of the bridge is still underway. It is likely to be completed in the next few days, said NHAI project director Colonel Anil Sen.
It was opened on August 22 but closed three days later as a precautionary measure. The reopening of the bridge for traffic brought relief to hundreds of people who had to take a 15-kilometre detour to reach Pathankot from Kandwal on the Himachal side.
The independent engineer deputed for inspecting the bridge had given a go-ahead for light traffic movement after which the NHAI had written to the district administrations of Pathankot and Kangra to reopen the bridge.
However, heavy and loaded vehicles will remain strictly prohibited on the bridge as of now. Status regarding heavy vehicles will be confirmed in a few days, once the work for the protection of the foundation of the bridge is completed, said the NHAI project director.
It is worth mentioning that the locals allege rampant illegal mining in the Chakki rivulet for the collapse of the Railway Bridge and damage to the highway bridge.
Over the years, villagers allege, the riverbed of the Chakki stream has gone down rapidly. Hundreds of acres of land have been engulfed by the river or have become a wasteland, while private and public property along with irrigation schemes have also been damaged.
Pune banker booked for bid to allegedly rape stepdaughter
The Chandannagar police on Monday booked a 51-year-old banker on the charge of attempt to rape his 19-year-old stepdaughter, officials said. According to the complaint filed by the 19-year-old girl, she was living with her father at a housing society in Wadgaon Sheri. The girl accused that her father tried to touch her inappropriately without her permission and tried to rape her on Sunday. However, she escaped from the house.
2 more die in Haridwar hooch tragedy, toll rises to 10
Dehradun: Two more persons who fell ill in Haridwar last week after consuming country-made liquor distributed by a panchayat election candidate have died, taking the total number of deaths due to illicit liquor in the case to 10, police said. Two people are still under treatment. Additional superintendent of police, Rekha Yadav, who is heading the three-member special investigation team added that the accused has worked as a “helper” in some of the district's private hospitals.
PMC begins river rejuvenation project
The Pune Municipal Corporation has started the river rejuvenation project executed with the help from Japan International Cooperation Agency. The project missed its 2022 deadline due to various reasons. JICA project incharge in PMC, Jagdish Khanore, said, “Soil testing work is almost completed. Except Kharadi, PMC has acquired other lands. The forest department has given its in-principle approval for Kharadi land and PMC gave the office financial compensation last week.”
Bihar’s present, past FMs spar over central funds
Bihar's finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and former finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday got into in a verbal duel blaming each other for misinterpreting facts on the status of the Centre's contribution to the state. Choudhary said that as far as other schemes are concerned, Bihar has 37,91,883 approved pensioners under the national old age pension scheme and they are entitled to Rs 400/month and Rs 500/month on a 50:50 Centre-state sharing basis.
No water supply on Thursday in Pune
The Pune Municipal Corporation has announced water closure at Pune Cantonment, Wanowrie, Sahakarnagar, Bibwewadi, Shivajinagar and Kothrud areas on Thursday (September 15). The areas that will not receive water supply include Camp, Fatimanagar, Defence area, Solapur road till Ramtekdi, BT Kawade road, Sahakarnagar, Mitramandal colony, Market Yard, Kondhwa, Bibwewadi, Katraj, Gangadham, Salisbury Park, Swargate, Shivajinagar, Kothrud and Vanaz.
