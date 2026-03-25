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    Chandigarg: In Lok Sabha, MP Tewari sees forensic audit in fund transfer case

    Tewari told the House that the inquiry points to fraudulent transactions even before closure of Chandigarh Smart City Limited, involving fake fixed deposit receipts and forged bank statements

    Published on: Mar 25, 2026 9:36 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    Citing recent reports that an internal inquiry revealed discrepancies to the tune of approximately 120–125 crore in the transfer of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) funds to the municipal corporation, MP Manish Tewari, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, called for a time-bound and independent forensic audit of all transactions.

    Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari . (HT File)
    Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari . (HT File)

    “Alarmingly, three fraudulent debit entries amounting to over 18 crore have also been detected in the MC’s accounts following the transfer,” he said.

    Tewari told the House that the inquiry points to fraudulent transactions even before CSCL’s closure, involving fake fixed deposit receipts and forged bank statements – clear evidence of deliberate manipulation. “These findings point towards serious lapses in financial oversight, internal controls and verification mechanisms within both the banking channel and the MC,” he pointed out.

    “The accountability of officials and institutions involved should be fixed,” he added.

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    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarg: In Lok Sabha, MP Tewari Sees Forensic Audit In Fund Transfer Case
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarg: In Lok Sabha, MP Tewari Sees Forensic Audit In Fund Transfer Case
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