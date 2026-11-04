Chandigarh: 12 crore bridge to ease commute over Sukhna Choe

Commuters travelling between Manimajra and Sector 26 will get an alternative to the narrow causeway over Sukhna Choe, which frequently gets submerged during the monsoon, with the Chandigarh administration taking up the construction of a high-level bridge estimated at over ₹12 crore at Bapu Dham. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria laid the foundation stone of the project on Tuesday. It is targeted for completion within 12 months of the commencement of construction work.

The project includes a 450-metre road stretch, comprising a 57-metre bridge and approach roads on either side. (HT File)

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The existing causeway has limited capacity and often leads to traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours. Vehicular movement also has to be stopped when the water level of Sukhna Lake rises and its floodgates are opened during the monsoon, leaving commuters with disrupted connectivity between the two areas.

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The new bridge is expected to provide year-round connectivity and reduce the risk of traffic interruptions during the rainy season. The project includes a 450-metre road stretch, comprising a 57-metre bridge and approach roads on either side.

The structure will have two carriageways, each measuring 9.5 metres in width, along with dedicated 2.5-metre-wide pedestrian-cum-cycle tracks on both sides. Railings and crash barriers will also be installed to improve safety. The bridge will connect with the existing four-lane approach roads.

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{{^usCountry}} Once completed, the project is expected to ease congestion, improve road safety and provide smoother access between Manimajra and Sector 26 for daily commuters and residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once completed, the project is expected to ease congestion, improve road safety and provide smoother access between Manimajra and Sector 26 for daily commuters and residents. {{/usCountry}}

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Chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad, Engineering secretary Prerna Puri and chief engineer CB Ojha were among the officials present at the foundation stone laying ceremony.