A 24-year-old Delhi man was booked under the Arms Act after 18 live ammunition rounds were recovered from his rented accommodation in Sector 39-B, police said on Friday.

According to the complaint lodged by DRI officer Lakshyarth Sihag, the ammunition was handed over to the Sector 39 police, following which an FIR under relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto) more less

The recovery was made by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chandigarh Regional Unit, during a search of house number 1036 on Thursday. The accused, Joy Prem, a resident of Dilshad Colony in East Delhi, had shifted to the premises a few days before the search.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

According to the complaint lodged by DRI officer Lakshyarth Sihag, the ammunition was handed over to the Sector 39 police, following which an FIR under relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered.

Prem is currently in DRI custody in connection with an investigation into a suspected contraband consignment traced at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Chandigarh Police are expected to seek his custody on a production warrant for further questioning.

The police are investigating the source of the ammunition. The property’s owner is reportedly in Australia.