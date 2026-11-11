Chandigarh: 2 held for attempted murder in Sector 38

Police arrested two men in their early twenties for attempting to murder a 40-year-old man in Sector 38. The attack was allegedly based on a previous rivalry between the two groups over a fight in Dadumajra. The victim’s nephew had been arrested by the police. The victim and his son had shared a social media post associated with the individual in judicial custody which prompted the two accused to go to the victim’s house in Sector 38 and attack him.

A case under Sections 191 (rioting) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. (HT File)

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The two accused Sahil and Karan alias Billa, went to the victim Suresh’s house the day after Diwali. They attacked Suresh with a sharp-edged weapon on his head and also damaged his Fortuner SUV. They arrived on an Activa scooter which the police found burnt by the time they reached the spot.

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Senior police officials said the victim had posted on Instagram after his nephew Charanjit was recently arrested in a similar fight, for which a case was registered at the Maloya police station. He is currently in judicial custody. Upon seeing his post, the accused went to his house and attacked him.

A case under Sections 191 (rioting) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. Police said they are investigating the case and are likely to make more arrests.

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