Chandigarh: 25-yr-old woman hurt as goods train door falls on car in Hallomajra

A 25-year-old woman was injured after the heavy metal door of a goods train fell on a car passing beneath the railway under bridge (RUB) in Hallomajra on Sunday evening.

The incident took place around 4.20 pm when the goods train, reportedly coming from Visakhapatnam, was crossing the bridge. (HT File)

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The incident took place around 4.20 pm when the goods train, reportedly coming from Visakhapatnam, was crossing the bridge.

The victim, Preeti, was travelling in a Toyota Corolla with her family and was seated in the middle of the backseat. There were six people in the car at the time, including an infant.

As the door fell off the passing train, it struck the roof of the car, leaving Preeti injured. Her co-passengers luckily escaped unhurt.

Bystanders called the police and rushed her to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32 for treatment. Although she received injuries on her head, police said she is out of danger. A graduate from Panjab University, she along with her family had gone to visit her grandmother in Hallomajra. They were returning home when the incident took place.

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{{^usCountry}} A daily diary report was registered as the police said no complaint was received from the victim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A daily diary report was registered as the police said no complaint was received from the victim. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking serious note of the incident, Railways officials said an inquiry committee had been constituted to investigate the matter. “The matter has been taken seriously. The incident is being investigated and appropriate corrective action will follow,” said senior divisional commercial manager Yashanjit Singh. “The safety of passengers and the general public is the Railways’ top priority. We regret the injury and inconvenience caused,” he added.