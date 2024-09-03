Chandigarh: 33-year-old held guilty of raping minor stepdaughter

A local court on Monday convicted a man for the rape of his 12-year-old stepdaughter in 2022. The convict has been identified as Islam, 33, a resident of Chandigarh. He will be sentenced on Tuesday. The victim had accused her stepfather of sexual harassment in her first statement to the authorities. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The Sector-26 police station had registered a case against him after receiving a complaint from Snehalaya, where the girl was admitted on December 27, 2022. The victim had accused her stepfather of sexual harassment in her first statement to the authorities.

During the investigation, the accused was arrested and a case was registered. The victim’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC. Medical examination of the accused and the victim was done. Statements of witnesses were recorded under Section 161 of CrPC. After completion of the investigation, the challan was filed in the court.