Chandigarh administration nod for CHB’s IT Park housing scheme designs

The UT administration’s building plan approval committee gave its approval to the designs and drawings submitted by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) for the general housing scheme planned for IT Park.

The environmental and wildlife clearances are still awaited for the project and an application has been submitted with the state environment impact assessment authority, which had earlier posed some queries in regard to the environmental clearance. The wildlife clearance is to be received from the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

The scheme was approved by the CHB board of directors in December 2020. The body plans to construct 728 flats, across three categories, in seven-storey towers on IT Park plots 1 and 2, spread over 16.6 acres, for the general public.

Under the project, the towers will have two basements with a provision for parking of two cars for each flat in addition to surface parking for visitors. The scheme will have 28 four-bedroom, 448 three-bedroom and 252 two-bedroom flats.

The cost of a four-bedroom flat is expected to be around ₹2.75 crore, ₹1.9 crore for the three-bedroom flat and ₹1.3 crore for the two-bedroom flat.