Chandigarh: Animal activists seek CCTVs, proper roster at Raipur Kalan centre

Days after the controversy surrounding the death of over 60 cows at the municipal corporation-run gaushala, the MC on Friday facilitated a visit by members of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and local animal welfare volunteers to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre at Raipur Kalan. The activists emphasised the need for effective CCTV surveillance to monitor operations round-the-clock, in addition to maintaining a proper duty roster for staff and veterinary personnel. The delegation also suggested additional parameters for enhancing dog welfare at the centre. (HT Photo)

The delegation examined the standard operating procedure (SOP) being followed for animal birth control, post-operative care and overall management of stray dogs.

Himanshu Gupta, MC joint commissioner, and Gaurav Lakhanpal, in-charge of the ABC Centre, briefed the delegation on the centre’s infrastructure, facilities and operational framework. Discussions focused on strengthening animal welfare practices and ensuring transparency and accountability in the centre’s functioning.

The delegation also suggested additional parameters for enhancing dog welfare at the centre. These include ensuring adequate post-operative care and recovery time for sterilised dogs, maintaining proper cleanliness, hygiene and disinfection protocols, providing clean drinking water and nutritionally balanced food, conducting regular health check-ups and offering prompt medical attention, proper record maintenance of animals admitted, treated and released, and training and sensitisation of staff toward compassionate animal handling.

Assuring cooperation, Himanshu Gupta stated that regular monitoring and coordination with SPCA members and animal welfare groups would be ensured to maintain the highest standards of care.

He also reiterated that the ABC Centre is being continuously upgraded in line with prescribed guidelines.

Last month, 66 cows and calves were found dead at the MC’s biggest cow shed at Makhan Majra in Raipur Kalan, triggering widespread outrage and prompting the UT administration to order a magisterial inquiry.