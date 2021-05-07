Chandigarh announces weekend lockdown again: Check out the new rules

The Chandigarh administration imposed a weekend coronavirus curfew on Friday and announced new measures to help residents avoid any trouble during this period. The Union Territory had imposed a weekend lockdown last week in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the city. The administration has also ordered the closure of shops selling non-essential items till May 11. The weekend lockdown will come into effect from 5am on Saturday and will continue till 5am on Monday.

Chandigarh has recorded 47,552 cases of Covid-19 so far with 759 fresh cases recorded on Thursday. The death toll in the city rose to 541 following nine deaths. The city has 8,420 active cases. The administration has warned citizens that violators will be strictly punished. “No person will leave home or move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public place during the lockdown hours,” district magistrate Mandip Singh Brar said.

Here is all you need to know regarding the weekend lockdown in Chandigarh -

People will be allowed to partake in morning walk between 6am to 9am.

Shops selling essential items like vegetable, poultry and dairy products will remain open for home delivery up to 2pm

Unnecessary movement of people during lockdown hours is strictly prohibited.

Employees of industrial units and vehicles used by them will be allowed to operate. The employers and owners of these units have been asked to issue their staff requisite permission or identity cards for the purpose. The details will also have to be shared with the director of industries.

Officials working in law enforcement, municipal services, health, electricity, fire and telecom services are exempted from the restrictions.

There are no curbs on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods.

Vehicles in inter-state transit will be allowed passage only after the point of origin and destination are duly verified.

Passengers returning from or going to the airport or railway station or inter-state bus terminus are exempted from these restrictions.

Medical facilities, including dispensaries, vaccination and testing centres are allowed to operate.

Home delivery by restaurants, hotels and other eateries allowed till 9pm. Valid identity cards will be required for the movement of staff employed at these places.

Marriage parties allowed with prior permission from the SDM and attendance is limited to 50 people. Funerals allowed with 20 people.

Government employees working in the tri-city (Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula) will be allowed to travel on the production of valid identity cards and duty orders.

Students going for an examination and people on exam duties will have to produce valid identity cards.