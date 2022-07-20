Chandigarh appoints 30 medical officers on deputation from Haryana

The UT administration on Tuesday appointed 30 medical officers (MO), from the panel of 44 Haryana-based doctors, on deputation period in Chandigarh.

The interviews of the 44 doctors were conducted by a screening committee, with secretary (health) as chairperson, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) director principal and director health services as members, on July 13 to ensure all the selections are done strictly on merit.

“The doctors are appointed initially for a period of one year or till such time their services are required by Chandigarh Administration, whichever is earlier, on the usual terms and conditions of deputation”, a letter by UT health secretary Yashpal Garg read.

With these appointments, UT Administration has filled all the 164 posts of medical officers in Chandigarh, with the doctors from Punjab, Haryana and a few from other states.

Of the 164 total seats of MOs in the UT, around 70 were lying vacant in February this year, when UT adviser Dharam Pal had asked the health secretary to seek fresh panels of eligible doctors, including senior medical officers, medical officers and dental surgeons, for deputation from Punjab and Haryana.