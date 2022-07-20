Chandigarh appoints 30 medical officers on deputation from Haryana
The UT administration on Tuesday appointed 30 medical officers (MO), from the panel of 44 Haryana-based doctors, on deputation period in Chandigarh.
The interviews of the 44 doctors were conducted by a screening committee, with secretary (health) as chairperson, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) director principal and director health services as members, on July 13 to ensure all the selections are done strictly on merit.
“The doctors are appointed initially for a period of one year or till such time their services are required by Chandigarh Administration, whichever is earlier, on the usual terms and conditions of deputation”, a letter by UT health secretary Yashpal Garg read.
With these appointments, UT Administration has filled all the 164 posts of medical officers in Chandigarh, with the doctors from Punjab, Haryana and a few from other states.
Of the 164 total seats of MOs in the UT, around 70 were lying vacant in February this year, when UT adviser Dharam Pal had asked the health secretary to seek fresh panels of eligible doctors, including senior medical officers, medical officers and dental surgeons, for deputation from Punjab and Haryana.
-
New policy to reward sports achievers soon: Punjab sports minister
Speaking about the same while felicitating Arjun Babuta — recent medal winners at the Shooting World Cup — state sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer announced the intentions of bringing about the policy changes. Congratulating Babuta for his golden double, Meet Hayer said he hoped that the feat would act as an inspiration to the budding players before giving his best wishes to the player for future events — including the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
Zinc sulphate supply: Inquiry by former judge indicts six Haryana officials
Indicting six officials, including the then managing director of Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation, Jagdeep Singh Brar, for their actions which gave financial benefits to a private firm engaged in the supply of zinc sulphate, a fact-finding inquiry conducted by retired district and sessions judge, RP Bhasin, has recommended departmental action against the officials. Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sumita Misra said that recommendations for departmental action were pending at the highest level.
-
Only 7% of Chandigarh’s adults inoculated with booster dose of Covid vaccine
Only 7% of Chandigarh's adult population have taken the booster (third) dose of Covid vaccine so far, data shared by the UT health department revealed. Far in Chandigarh, only 60,530 adults (including all categories) — adding up to 7.18% — have taken the third dose as of Tuesday. Senior citizens without comorbidities, adults (18 to 59 years of age) were later allowed to take a paid third dose of vaccine at private hospitals.
-
PU exam cancelled after being held at centre day before schedule
BA/BCom LLB sixth semester exam held on July 15 in Jalalabad, before being held again the next day at remaining centres Panjab University has cancelled a BA/BCom Bachelor of Laws (LLB) sixth semester exam held on July 16, after the examination for the same paper was held a day before the scheduled date at one of the examination centres in Punjab. The university, however, had to cancel the examination after the matter came to light.
-
32-year-old Chandigarh woman ends life, partner booked for abetment
A 32-year-old woman on Monday ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her parents' house in the Mubarakpur area of Dera Bassi. Police have booked a male friend of the victim, who worked in a private firm and has an eight-year-old daughter, for abetment to suicide. The victim, however, continued to live in Mubarakpur at her parents' house with her eight-year-old daughter. He is currently on a one-day police remand.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics