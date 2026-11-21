The state consumer disputes redressal commission dismissed an appeal filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) against an order directing it to refund around ₹10,000 to a Chandigarh resident who lost the amount in five unauthorised UPI transactions in July 2021.

Referring to the RBI circular on customer protection in unauthorised electronic banking transactions, the commission highlighted that customers are entitled to zero liability in specified circumstances, including third-party breaches reported within three working days. (Getty Images/iStockphoto) more less

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Upholding the district consumer commission’s order, the state commission observed that the bank could not escape liability merely by alleging that the customer had shared his UPI PIN or failed to maintain its secrecy. The burden of proving customer liability in cases of unauthorised electronic banking transactions rests with the bank, as prescribed under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) July 6, 2017 circular.

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The complainant, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, had told the commission that he received messages on July 21, 2021, regarding five withdrawals of ₹25,060, ₹25,060, ₹25,060, ₹24,560 and ₹200 from his savings account, totalling ₹99,940.

He alleged that a day before the transactions, a delivery agent had visited his residence to collect a wrongly delivered parcel and sought his bank details to process a refund. However, when the agent asked for his PIN, Sharma refused to share it. The following day, the unauthorised transactions took place.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma maintained that he neither shared his UPI PIN nor authorised the transactions. He claimed to have blocked his bank account and mobile number and informed the bank within two hours of discovering the withdrawals. He also lodged a complaint with the police’s cyber cell in Sector 9. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma maintained that he neither shared his UPI PIN nor authorised the transactions. He claimed to have blocked his bank account and mobile number and informed the bank within two hours of discovering the withdrawals. He also lodged a complaint with the police’s cyber cell in Sector 9. {{/usCountry}}

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SBI, however, argued that the transactions were carried out through UPI, which requires a six digit secret PIN but not an OTP. The bank contended that the complainant had either undertaken the transactions himself or shared his PIN, and therefore, was not entitled to reimbursement.

Rejecting the bank’s contention, the state commission, presided over by justice Raj Shekhar Attri, observed that SBI had failed to produce sufficient evidence establishing the complainant’s liability. It noted that the customer had consistently maintained that the transactions were unauthorised and had promptly reported the fraud to the bank and the police.

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Referring to the RBI circular on customer protection in unauthorised electronic banking transactions, the commission highlighted that customers are entitled to zero liability in specified circumstances, including third-party breaches reported within three working days. It also noted that banks are required to provisionally credit the disputed amount within 10 working days of receiving notification.

The commission further observed that the RBI guidelines place the burden of proving customer liability on the bank.

The district commission had, in its November 11, 2025 order, directed SBI to refund ₹99,940 with 9% annual interest from July 21, 2021, till realisation, besides paying ₹10,000 towards mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.

SBI had challenged the order before the state commission, which dismissed the appeal as devoid of merit on October 21. The commission also directed that the ₹1,54,200 deposited by the bank during the appeal proceedings be remitted to the district commission for disbursement to the complainant in accordance with the original order.

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