Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Chandigarh: BioNEST-PU awards 85 lakh to 8 startups under SEED Fund

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 07:44 am IST

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig stated that the selected startups hail from Rajkot, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Mohali, and Chandigarh

BioNEST-Panjab University (PU), an incubator and accelerator for innovative startups, has announced financial assistance of 85 lakh to eight startups under the third call for proposals of the Start-up Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development (SEED) Fund.

The initiative aims to support startups that have achieved proof-of-concept and are now ready to scale up. (HT File)

The initiative, supported by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), aims to support startups that have achieved proof-of-concept and are now ready to scale up.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig stated that the selected startups hail from Rajkot, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Mohali, and Chandigarh. The equity-based funding will help them overcome early-stage challenges and move closer to commercialisation.

The funding specifically targets high-impact innovations in life sciences and allied areas, focusing on affordable and sustainable solutions.

Rohit Sharma, PU BioNEST project director, said that the SEED Fund offers a blend of financial support, access to cutting-edge facilities, industry mentorship, and exposure to investors and collaborators.

