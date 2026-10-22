Chandigarh cafe owner gets bail in assault, kidnapping case

A local court has granted bail to Vijay Kant, owner of Hard Rock Cafe in Sector 26, in an alleged assault and kidnapping case registered on the complaint of his private security officer.

The court also directed Kant not to leave the country without its prior permission. (HT File)

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Kant, a Mohali resident, was arrested on September 21 following an FIR registered under Sections 115(2)/118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 140(3)/(4) (kidnapping or abducting), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 26 police station on September 17 .

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According to the complainant, Harpreet Singh, who worked as Kant’s private security officer, his salary of over ₹1 lakh for four months was pending. He alleged that after repeatedly seeking payment, he received a call from Kant on August 24, asking him to resume duty.

The complaint alleged that when Singh reached the cafe on the night of August 25, Kant and his bouncers forcibly took him to a flat in Zirakpur, where he was assaulted. The following morning, he was allegedly taken to Kant’s flat in Sector 88, Mohali, where he was assaulted again and a video of him was recorded. He was subsequently abandoned near Ansal Society on Landran Road in Kharar.

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{{^usCountry}} While granting bail, the court observed that filing of the challan and conclusion of the trial would take considerable time. It held that keeping the accused in custody indefinitely would serve no useful purpose. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While granting bail, the court observed that filing of the challan and conclusion of the trial would take considerable time. It held that keeping the accused in custody indefinitely would serve no useful purpose. {{/usCountry}}

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The court also directed Kant not to leave the country without its prior permission.