The price was earlier fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000. (Representational photo)
Chandigarh caps CT scan rates at 1,800

Following the Punjab and Haryana high court’s directions, the Chandigarh administration on Monday capped the charges for CT and HRCT at 1,800
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 12:42 AM IST

Following the Punjab and Haryana high court’s directions, the Chandigarh administration on Monday capped the charges for CT and HRCT at 1,800. It had earlier told court that the rates are to be reduced from 2,000 to 1,900.

Computed tomography (CT) scan and its high-resolution (HR) variant are medical imaging techniques used in radiology to get detailed images of the body non-invasively for diagnostic purposes. Chest CT scan is being widely used by Covid-19 patients to assess the extent of infection in lungs.

UT health secretary Arun Gupta said no private diagnostic centre should charge more than 1,800 for CT/HRCT scan, which is inclusive of all taxes. Earlier, the Mohali administration had also capped the price at 2,000.

