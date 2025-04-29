Menu Explore
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
Chandigarh: CHB staffer gets 4-year jail in corruption case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 29, 2025 09:44 AM IST

Complainant need duplicate documents of his flat in Dhanas, the official assured him that he would provide it for ₹50,000 bribe and had sought ₹20,000 as the first instalment

The court of additional district judge Ashwini Kumar on Monday sentenced a former senior assistant of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) to four years imprisonment in a corruption case. The court also imposed a fine of 20,000 on the accused.

The convict, Jagdish Raj Manchanda, was caught red-handed by the UT vigilance department while taking a bribe of 20,000 in March 2020.

The complainant told the vigilance department that he was an allottee of a house at EWS flats, Dhanas. However, he had lost the documents pertaining to the house, including the allotment and possession letters.

He alleged that to get duplicate documents, he visited the CHB, where he met Manchanda, who assured him that he would provide the duplicate documents for 50,000 bribe and had sought 20,000 as the first instalment.

