Chandigarh: Close shave as tree collapses in Sector 15

In a grim reminder of the 2022 Carmel Convent tree-collapse tragedy, which claimed the life of a student, a nearly 50-year-old neem tree fell in Sector 15-C — the mayor’s ward — on Monday morning, bringing down four electricity poles and damaging a house and several vehicles. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The uprooted tree in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

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The collapse disrupted power supply in the area, snapping multiple electricity wires in the affected street and adjoining lanes in a domino effect. Restoration work was underway till at time of the filing of the report on Monday night.

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The incident took place around 10 am, when the street was relatively empty, averting what could have been a major disaster.

Advocate and former Chandigarh mayor Anu Chatrath, whose vehicle was among those damaged, said she had just stepped out of the car when the electricity pole fell on the vehicle. She escaped unhurt.

Residents’ repeated plaints fell on deaf ears

What is concerning is that residents alleged that they had repeatedly flagged the tree as a potential hazard.

Shubinder Pal Singh Gill, an agriculturalist from Moga, Punjab, who owns the house adjacent to the tree, said he had approached the horticulture wing of the municipal corporation (MC) around four years ago to alert them about termite damage. He had requested them to prune the tree if it could not be felled.

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{{^usCountry}} Gill said MC officials had visited the site, examined the distance between the tree’s roots and the flooring, and assured him that the tree was safe. A few weeks ago, following strong winds and hail in the city, the tree had swayed, prompting him to approach the authorities again. However, he alleged, no action was taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gill said MC officials had visited the site, examined the distance between the tree’s roots and the flooring, and assured him that the tree was safe. A few weeks ago, following strong winds and hail in the city, the tree had swayed, prompting him to approach the authorities again. However, he alleged, no action was taken. {{/usCountry}}

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While another house in the vicinity was damaged in the collapse, Gill’s house remained untouched as the tree fell in the opposite direction.

He said he had repeatedly paid out of his own pocket to repair damage caused by the tree, including problems with pipes.

Gill said he bought the house in 1995. “Even then, someone told me that the tree was at least 25 years old,” he said.

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He also criticised mayor Saurabh Joshi for not visiting the site or speaking to residents after the incident.

Hospital nearby

Gill pointed out that Dharam Hospital, located nearby, often draws visitors who park their vehicles on the street. As the hospital was closed on account of Valmiki Jayanti, fewer vehicles were parked there than usual. “Had it not been a holiday, the damage could have been much more. It may also have led to electrocution,” he said.

The house of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, general counsel of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), is also located nearby. The house, which had earlier been confiscated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was not affected by the collapse.

‘Can’t leave public safety to luck’

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Jatinder Singh Virk, another resident, called for an immediate safety audit of trees across Chandigarh and the establishment of a rapid-response mechanism to prevent similar incidents.

“The falling of a tree is a serious wake-up call. Anyone standing beneath it could have lost their life. Fortunately, no one was injured, but we cannot leave public safety to luck,” Virk said. He added that the mayor’s absence from the site throughout the day was disappointing.

Past surveys, but questions remain over tree safety

Following the Carmel Convent tragedy, the UT administration ordered a survey of 30 heritage trees still standing in the city. A heritage tree is defined as one that is at least 100 years old. The neem tree that collapsed on Monday was not classified as heritage. The administration had also constituted a four-member panel to improve tree maintenance and preservation in response to a public interest litigation filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

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In July 2024, the MC conducted a tree-health survey across 45 sectors in collaboration with the Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute (FRI). More than 1.3 lakh trees were surveyed, and ultrasound tests were conducted on over 300 trees. Based on the institute’s recommendations, the MC removed nine trees found to be hollow during the ultrasound examinations.

Mayor, MC officials maintain radio silence

HT made multiple attempts to contact the mayor, but he remained unavailable for comments. Officials of the MC’s horticulture department also declined to explain the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

Asked why no action had been taken despite residents’ repeated warnings about the tree’s age and deteriorating condition, an MC horticulture wing official said, “Observations made by people are not technical.”

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Meanwhile, officials of the UT forest department said the upkeep of diseased and dying trees falls under the jurisdiction of the horticulture departments of the UT administration as well as the MC. They added that a team had been asked to look into the incident.