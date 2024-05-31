Chandigarh continues to sizzle at 44.9°C, rain around the corner

After climbing to an all-time high the previous day, the maximum temperature dropped slightly on Thursday, not giving much relief to city residents. Even at the airport, the maximum temperature was 5.9 degrees above normal despite dropping from the record-breaking 46.7°C on Wednesday to 46°C on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature fell from Sector 39 station’s all-time high of 46°C on Wednesday to 44.9°C on Thursday, still 4.8 degrees above normal.

Consequently, heatwave conditions continued at both these stations. A heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and goes between 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal. A severe heatwave is declared when it goes over 6.5 degrees above normal, as observed at the airport on Wednesday.

Amid the searing heat in the day, the power demand in Chandigarh peaked to an all-time high of 438 MW. Last year, it had gone up to 426 MW.

The night, meanwhile, also got less comfortable as the minimum temperature rose from 26.5°C on Wednesday to 30.1°C on Thursday, 4.4 degrees above normal.

As per IMD officials, there are chances of light rain in the region from Friday and some relief from the scorching weather is expected by Saturday.

Cloudy weather will start from Friday evening and is likely to bring along rain on Saturday. There are also chances of rain in the city in the coming week, when the temperature is expected to fall by three to four degrees. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may drop further to 43°C, while the minimum temperature will continue to remain around 30°C.