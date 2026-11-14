Chandigarh courts to clear over 8k traffic challans at 100

In a relief to motorists with pending traffic challans, the district courts, Chandigarh, will launch a special drive from November 16 to settle 8,500 overdue challans for a reduced penalty of ₹100 each.

The district courts, Chandigarh, will launch a special drive from November 16 to settle 8,500 overdue challans for a reduced penalty . (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The first phase of the drive will cover challans issued between September 2023 and March 2024 under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, pertaining to violations such as parking on zebra crossings and wrong parking.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

While the provision carries a maximum fine of ₹500, motorists will be required to pay only ₹100 under the special initiative.

A total of 8,500 challans have been distributed among 17 courts, with each court assigned 500 cases. The list of eligible challans has been uploaded on the official website of the district courts, Chandigarh.

Motorists can clear their dues through separate payment links provided for each court on the website or by using payment machines available at the court complex.

Payments through UPI will not attract any additional charges, while nominal bank charges will apply to transactions made through NEFT or net banking.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The violators are also being informed through messages generated by the court information system (CIS), which mention the traffic challan (TRF) number and date. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The violators are also being informed through messages generated by the court information system (CIS), which mention the traffic challan (TRF) number and date. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

However, the court has clarified that no payment links will be shared through these messages. Motorists have been advised to use only the official website to make payments and avoid falling prey to cyber fraud.