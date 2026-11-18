A credit war broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress following the UT administration’s announcement of ownership rights for residents of rehabilitation colonies.

BJP state general secretary Ramveer Bhatti also visited the four-storey EWS flats in Maloya and Dadumajra, where he met residents and distributed sweets to celebrate the announcement. (HT File)

While the BJP described it as a result of sustained efforts by its local leadership and the Centre, the Congress credited MP Manish Tewari for consistently raising the issue in Parliament.

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City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the support of Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah, and the efforts of the local leadership had borne fruit. Malhotra said the decision is not merely about the transfer of houses or ownership of property; rather, an initiative aimed at providing dignity, security and stability to families who have been residing in these houses for decades.

BJP state general secretary Ramveer Bhatti also visited the four-storey EWS flats in Maloya and Dadumajra, where he met residents and distributed sweets to celebrate the announcement.

Congress chief spokesperson Rajiv Sharma, meanwhile, said it was the grand old party that had fought for the rights of allottees for years, and that Tewari had repeatedly raised the demand, including in Parliament on March 12, 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma claimed that the BJP government at the Centre had earlier maintained that there was no provision for granting such rights but was now attempting to take credit for the decision ahead of the municipal corporation elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma claimed that the BJP government at the Centre had earlier maintained that there was no provision for granting such rights but was now attempting to take credit for the decision ahead of the municipal corporation elections. {{/usCountry}}

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He also alleged that the policy had left out a large section of residents, claiming that more than 80% of those living in rehabilitation colonies had purchased their homes from original allottees. The Congress demanded that such buyers should also be granted ownership rights.

AAP questions viability

AAP state president Vijaypal Singh questioned the financial viability of the policy, alleging that the BJP had made the announcement to woo colony residents ahead of elections as its political support was weakening.

Singh said the administration had fixed the freehold premium at 5% of the collector rate, which could mean a payment of around ₹3 lakh to ₹4 lakh for several families. He questioned how households earning between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 a month could arrange such a sum while meeting routine expenses such as education, food, electricity and water bills, and medicines. The Congress also expressed similar apprehensions.

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