Chandigarh Golf League 2026 | Mulligans register 3rd straight win

With a third straight win in the ongoing GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League 2026, defending champions The Mulligans showed why they are a team to reckon with. Having already won their first two matches against Pirates of the Greens and Fairway Comets, the Mulligans edged Canam Raptors 4-3 on Tuesday.

Pirates and Comets meanwhile bounced back from their previous defeats against the Mulligans as they beat Soaring Eagles and the Birdie Brigade respectively with an identical 5-2. (HT File)

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Pirates and Comets meanwhile bounced back from their previous defeats against the Mulligans as they beat Soaring Eagles and the Birdie Brigade respectively with an identical 5-2.

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Hawks soar high with a 6-1 win over the Aces

Meanwhile, the Hunting Hawks put up the most stellar show of the day as they beat GD Aces 6-1.

The Hawks dominated with singles wins by Shalini Sheoran (2 & 1) and Arav Singh Dagar (4 & 2). They carried the momentum into the pairs with Gurpreet Singh Bakshi and Ravibir Singh leading the charge with a commanding 9 & 7 win, while Rohit Singh Dagar-Kulwaran Singh (7 & 6) and Krishna Kaila-Col AS Sekhon (6 & 5) completed the sweep. Gursharan Grewal and Akshay Verma secured GD Aces’ lone point.

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{{^usCountry}} Strong singles performance steered Mulligans’ win {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Strong singles performance steered Mulligans’ win {{/usCountry}}

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The Mulligans relied on their singles sweep to overcome the Raptors. Angad Singh Matharoo won 4 & 2, while Dr Angad Sangha prevailed 2-up. Pairs victories by APS Kahai-Sunder Singh (5 & 4) and Bismad Singh-Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo (3 & 1) sealed the win. Air Marshal TS Randhawa also recorded a hole-in-one on the eighth.

How Pirates & Comets stunned their rivals

Pirates’ Raghav Bhandari, who carded a four-under round, won his singles game 4 & 2, while Amarinder Brar added a 5 & 3 victory. Three pairs wins secured their triumph, despite two convincing wins for Soaring Eagles.

Fairway Comets took both singles points through Sandeep Sandhu and Arvind Bajaj before adding three pairs victories. Birdie Brigade managed two points but could not prevent the defeat.

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