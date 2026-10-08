Chandigarh Golf League: Eagle-eyed debutants bring down Empire 6-1

Debutants TAC Eagles beat Empire 6-1 on the third day of the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League even as fellow newcomers Capital Golfers endured a difficult opening, losing 1-6 to Sultans of Swings.

Simran Gujral of TAC Eagles in action on the third day of the tournament at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday . (HT Photo)

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Meanwhile, Golf Ninjas enjoyed a convincing outing, beating Green Gators 5.5-1.5, while Seven Iron and Golf Masters fought out a 3.5-3.5 draw in the closest contest of the day.

Eagles dominate the pairs

In Group C, TAC Eagles combined strong singles performances with a dominant display in the pairs. Dhruv Darvesh Kumar won the opening four holes against Chanbir Mann before closing out a 3 & 2 victory, while Udaybir Singh edged Col Sunil Khorana 1-up. Dalip Singh Kang and Baljinder Singh Sidhu also prevailed 1-up in a tight pairs contest. Col Narjit Singh and Lt Gen IS Singha registered the biggest win of the day, cruising to a 7 & 5 victory. The Eagles added two more pairs wins by 3 & 2 margins. Empire’s only points came from Mohanjit Singh Pooni and Dalbir Singh Randhawa, who won 5 & 3.

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Sultans of Swings dominated Group D, sweeping all five pairs games against Capital Golfers. The singles were split, with Dilsher Sukhija defeating Satraj Singh Toor 2 & 1 and Col AD Singh giving Capital Golfers their only point with a 2-up win over Rabbin Saini.

Dhruv Gupta and Amrinder Singh won 5 & 4, while Ashu Singh and Maandeep Singh Nagi added a 3 & 2 victory. Col PS Mangat and Surinder Jit Singh won 4 & 2 before Feroz Singh Garewal and Sampat Singh prevailed 3 & 2. Maj Gen TPS Waraich and Jitendra Singh completed the sweep with a 2-up win.

Ninjas’ take 4 out of 5 pairs to beat Gators

Golf Ninjas secured four of the five pairs points against Green Gators after taking 1.5 points from the singles. TS Grewal won 4 & 3, while Girish Virk salvaged a half after winning the final two holes against Kunal Nandwani. Tanveer Singh Grewal and Kulwant Singh Bhullar won 3 & 2, Vikram Bhagwan and Sophia Virk triumphed 4 & 3, while Zorawar Singh and Jagdev Mahi won 2 & 1. The Gators’ only full points came from Gurpreet Singh and Jaswinder Gill, who won 4 & 3.

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Close contest

Seven Iron and Golf Masters shared the spoils after splitting the singles and pairs. The final game went down to the wire, with Udayveer Singh and Harmandeep Singh Grewal winning the 17th and 18th holes to finish all square against Karan Kakkar and Brig KJS Puri and secure the 3.5-3.5 draw.

Results:

Sultans of Swings 6-1 Capital Golfers

Seven Iron 3.5-3.5 Golf Masters

Golf Ninjas 5.5-1.5 Green Gators

Empire 1-6 TAC Eagles