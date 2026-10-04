Chandigarh Golf League: Raptors swoop in, drub Birdies 6-1 on Day 1

In a flying start to the Chandigarh Golf League, the Canam Raptors thrashed Birdie Brigade 6-1 at The Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday. Defending champions The Mulligans were made to work hard before edging Pirates of the Greens 4-3, while Fairway Comets defeated Soaring Eagles 5-2 in another Group A match.

Inaugural champions Canam Raptors got off to a flying start. Major General GS Malhi, owner of Canam Raptors. (HT Photo)

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In Group B, GD Aces began their campaign with a 4.5-2.5 win over Chiefs.

The Raptors had a field day as they won both singles and four of the five pairs matches. Rakesh Jolly registered a comfortable 6 & 5 win, while captain Col NP Singh won his singles match 3 & 2.

In the pairs, Jaipal Hundal and Col PJS Atwal won 5 & 3, while Col SS Grewal and Major General GS Malhi recorded the biggest margin of the day with an 8 & 6 victory. Colonel RPS Brar and his partner added a 5 & 4 win, while MPS Mann and Goody Malhi completed the Raptors’ tally with a 4 & 3 victory. Sahil Mahajan and Raminder Singh scored Birdie Brigade’s lone point with a 2-up win.

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{{^usCountry}} Mulligans vs Pirates: A tough contest {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mulligans vs Pirates: A tough contest {{/usCountry}}

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The Mulligans faced a tougher challenge from Pirates. Amarinder Brar gave Pirates an early point with a 3 & 2 singles win, but Dr Angad Sangha levelled the contest for the defending champions with a 1-up victory over Bhupinder Singh.

APS Kahai and Sunder Singh fought back after trailing early to beat Amandeep Bath and Paramjit Singh 1-up. Himmat Singh and his partner won 3&1, while captain Bismad Singh and Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo added a 2 & 1 win. Pirates stayed in contention through victories by Jaspreet Bhaika-Jaspreet Singh Bakshi and MP Singh-Col. Gurbir Singh, but The Mulligans held on for a narrow win.

Comets’ glowing start

Fairway Comets collected two closely fought singles wins before dominating the remaining matches to beat Soaring Eagles 5-2. Sandeep Sandhu won 2 & 1, while Arvind Bajaj edged Puneet Sood 1-up.

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In Group B, GD Aces relied on a strong showing in the pairs to defeat Chiefs 4.5-2.5. Mivaan Singh won 5 & 4 in the singles, while Darvesh Kumar earned a 3 & 1 victory for Chiefs. The Aces then won three pairs matches and halved another to seal the opening-day win.

Results: The Mulligans 4-3 Pirates; Birdie Brigade 1-6 Canam Raptors; GD Aces 4.5-2.5 Chiefs; Soaring Eagles 2-5 Fairway Comets.