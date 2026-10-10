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Chandigarh Golf League: Royals upset 2-time champs Captain’s 18

In other matches, Chandigarh Gladiators beat TAC Eagles 5-2, Hunting Hawks defeated Chiefs by the same margin, while Swinging Samurai and Tee Birds played out a 3.5-3.5 draw

Published on: Oct 10, 2026, 07:58:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Moksha Royals stunned two-time champions Captain’s 18 with a 4-3 victory on Day 5 of the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League 2026, being played at The Chandigarh Golf Club. The match also saw Padamjit Sandhu of the Captain’s hit a hole-in-one on the 14th to provide the highlight of the day.

Vivek Krishan of the Chiefs in action during the Chandigarh Golf League at Golf Club on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Vivek Krishan of the Chiefs in action during the Chandigarh Golf League at Golf Club on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

In other matches, Chandigarh Gladiators beat TAC Eagles 5-2, Hunting Hawks defeated Chiefs by the same margin, while Swinging Samurai and Tee Birds played out a 3.5-3.5 draw.

The Royals secured their victory by winning both singles matches. Uday Talwar defeated Kanwal Bajwa 2-up, while Virain Khosla registered a 3 & 2 win. Veneet Mohan and Rohit Mittal added a 2 & 1 victory in the pairs, while captain Rajiv Modgill and Sachin Bansal won 5 & 4 to help the Royals seal the tie.

Captain’s 18 fought back through their pairs, with Pukhraj Singh Brar and YS Bains recording a 8 & 6 win, while Bani Rai and Daljeet Singh Brar added a 2 & 1 victory. Sandhu and Saurabh Nagpal also won 6 & 4, with Sandhu’s ace on the 14th providing a memorable finish. However, the Captain’s fell short as the Royals registered their first win of the campaign after an opening draw against GB Legends.

Chandigarh Gladiators bounced back from their opening defeat to beat TAC Eagles 5-2. The singles were shared, with Udaybir Singh winning 4 & 2 for the Eagles, and Gladiators captain Rahul Sehgal replying with a 3 & 1 victory. The Gladiators then dominated the pairs, winning four of the five matches. Ashray Gakhar and Jasbir Singh produced a strong comeback, winning the final four holes to secure a 1-up victory.

Hawks’ winning streak continues

Hunting Hawks continued their winning run with a 5-2 victory over Chiefs. Arav Singh Dagar won his singles 3 & 2, while Darvesh Kumar edged Krishna Kaila 1 Up. The Hawks then claimed four pairs points, with Rohit Singh Dagar and Kulwaran Singh winning 4 & 3 and Vinay S Bhan’s pairing registering a 5 & 3 victory.

Draw of the day

Swinging Samurai and Tee Birds shared the points after an evenly contested encounter. The Samurai won three pairs matches, including a 7 & 6 victory for SK Sharma and Arun Gupta, while Tee Birds also secured three pairs wins. A half in the singles left both teams level at 3.5 points.

 
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