Chandigarh imposes additonal Covid restrictions from Tuesday: Check details here

The administration on Tuesday announced additional restrictions in Chandigarh for a week as the Union territory fights a surge in cases of coronavirus disease. The measures will come into effect from 5pm on May 4 and will continue till 5am on May 11. In addition to the week-long restrictions, the weekend lockdown, already in place, will also continue.

The decisions were taken in a review meeting on Covid-19 on Monday. In the meeting, chaired by the Punjab governor and UT administrator V P Singh Badnore, there was a detailed discussion on the steps taken by the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

Chandigarh on Monday reported 860 fresh Covid-19 cases, in the highest single-day surge since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The tally of cases in the city increased to 44,306, with 7,592 active cases. As per official data, seven people succumbed to the disease during the day, bringing the fatality to 496.

Here's a list of things that will be allowed or not allowed during the restrictions:

1. All government offices and banks will work with 50% staff capacity. All private offices have been asked to ensure their staff work from home as much as possible.

2. The ban on cinema halls, gyms, spas, bars, swimming pools and coaching centres will continue.

3. All shops selling non-essential items will remain closed.

4. Public transport will run with 50% capacity.

5. Restaurants, including hotels, cafes, coffee shops and eating places, will be allowed to function only for takeaway.