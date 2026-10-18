Chandigarh: Improve apni mandis, permanent lok adalat directs UT authorities

The permanent lok adalat (public utility services) directed the authorities concerned to improve infrastructure at apni mandis and kisan mandis across the city, including levelling market grounds, providing paved pathways and displaying daily fruit and vegetable rates at entry points.

Court considered a report submitted by local commissioners appointed to inspect selected markets in city. (HT File)

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The directions came while allowing an application filed by Gagandeep Singh, who had raised concerns over the condition and management of the markets.

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The applicant highlighted problems such as uneven and unpaved surfaces, inadequate parking, obstruction of roads and footpaths by vendors, lack of prominently displayed price lists and poor sanitation. He sought intervention to ensure better facilities for shoppers and proper regulation of the markets.

During the proceedings, the respondents disputed their respective responsibilities for managing the markets. The UT administration opposed the application, while the municipal corporation (MC) and the Punjab Mandi Board raised issues concerning their jurisdiction and responsibility for the facilities.

Rejecting the objections to its jurisdiction, the permanent lok adalat held that matters concerning public conservancy and sanitation fell within its jurisdiction under Section 22-A(b) of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. It also rejected the objection regarding the requirement of prior notice under Section 396 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

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{{^usCountry}} The court considered a report submitted by local commissioners appointed to inspect selected markets in Sectors 40, 43 and 49. The inspections examined the condition of pathways, parking arrangements, display of prices, lighting, vendor regulation and sanitation facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court considered a report submitted by local commissioners appointed to inspect selected markets in Sectors 40, 43 and 49. The inspections examined the condition of pathways, parking arrangements, display of prices, lighting, vendor regulation and sanitation facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking note of the concerns highlighted in the report, the court directed the authorities to improve infrastructure in the apni/kisan mandis organised across Chandigarh.

To monitor compliance with the directions, the court appointed retired additional district and sessions judge Ashok Kapoor as the nodal officer. He will perform the role on a pro bono basis.

The application was allowed, with no order as to costs.