Chandigarh: India emerge victorious with 4-1 win over Japan in Hockey Asian champions trophy

From an early setback to a spectacular second-half surge, defending champions India showcased their class, character and champion spirit to retain the Men’s Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026, defeating Japan 4-1 in a thrilling final at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Stadium on Thursday.

Although tournament top-scorer and captain Harmanpreet Singh did not get on the scoresheet in the final, his contribution through the campaign remained invaluable. (HT File)

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The packed stadium erupted in joy as the final whistle brought India another moment of continental glory. Punjabi numbers filled the air, fans danced in the stands and chants of “Chak De India!” echoed across the arena, while fireworks lit up the Mohali sky. Even the Japanese team received warm applause from the sporting crowd for their spirited performance.

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Japan gave India early jitters, taking the lead through Matsumoto’s fourth-minute strike. Their disciplined defence kept the Indian attack at bay through the first half, leaving the hosts trailing 0-1 at the break.

But India returned with renewed intent after the interval. Shilanand Lakra restored parity in the 42nd minute, converting a brilliant pass from Aditya after sustained Indian pressure. Dilpreet Singh then put India ahead in the 49th minute with a superb finish following Hardik Singh’s persistence inside the circle.

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{{^usCountry}} The momentum was firmly with the hosts as Jugraj Singh unleashed a thunderous penalty-corner drag-flick in the 53rd minute to make it 3-1. Vivek Sagar Prasad completed the rout with a powerful half-volley off a rebound, sealing a memorable 4-1 victory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The momentum was firmly with the hosts as Jugraj Singh unleashed a thunderous penalty-corner drag-flick in the 53rd minute to make it 3-1. Vivek Sagar Prasad completed the rout with a powerful half-volley off a rebound, sealing a memorable 4-1 victory. {{/usCountry}}

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Although tournament top-scorer and captain Harmanpreet Singh did not get on the scoresheet in the final, his contribution through the campaign remained invaluable.

“I would have been happier if Indian captain Harmanpreet had scored in the match. I just adore him. But I am really happy that we could witness such a match in Mohali,” said a local hockey fan.

The triumph also made the tournament special for the city, as the stadium hosted its first international matches, with the semi-finals on Wednesday followed by Thursday’s grand finale.

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Adding another emotional touch to the occasion was midfielder Hardik Singh completing 200 senior international appearances. The milestone was particularly memorable as Mohali was the very place where he began his hockey journey.

For India, it was a title defence to remember; for Mohali, an evening of sporting history and celebration.