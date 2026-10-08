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Chandigarh: Interstate drug network busted, 4 held with 1kg heroin

Police said their arrests came during investigations into a drug FIR registered at the Maloya police station on September 21

Published on: Oct 8, 2026, 07:50:10 IST
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
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In a major breakthrough during its ongoing war against drugs, a team of the operations cell of UT police busted an interstate drug trafficking network, allegedly having Pakistan links, and arrested four persons with 1kg heroin. A sophisticated country-made pistol and five live cartridges were also recovered from them, police said.

According to the police, a sophisticated country-made pistol and five live cartridges were also recovered from the accused. (HT File)
According to the police, a sophisticated country-made pistol and five live cartridges were also recovered from the accused. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi, 30, a taxi driver from Barnala who was caught with 284 gm heroin; Gurlal Singh alias Lal, 36, of Karnal, found with 514 gm heroin; Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Moga, nabbed with 156gm heroin; and Gursab alias Sabba, 24, of Moga, arrested with 57 gm heroin, the pistol and five live cartridges

Police said their arrests came during investigations into a drug FIR registered at the Maloya police station on September 21.

Police said Gurlal has been working as a drug supplier for the past seven to eight years, and faces at least four Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases and an Arms Act case. Arshdeep and Gursab are unemployed and also face previous drug cases in Morinda, police said. Arshdeep’s father is a Punjab Police sub-inspector, they added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rajanbir Singh

Born and brought up in Chandigarh, Rajanbir has over eight years of experience reporting in the city with Hindustan Times. He is working as a senior correspondent and is currently covering crime and traffic for the UT and has previously covered beats including school and higher education, local courts, environment, RWAs, markets, business. He has also been the local weather reporter since joining HT.

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