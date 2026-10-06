Chandigarh: Kataria felicitates UT students, teachers

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday felicitated government school students, teachers, mentors and principals for their achievements at the national level.

Kataria congratulated the students, teachers and schools, saying the achievements reflected the potential of government school students when provided with the right guidance and opportunities. (HT Photo)

Four students of Government Model High School, Dadumajra—Kavya (Class 8), Dila Dangi (Class 10), Suraj (Class 10) and Khushboo (Class 8)—were honoured for representing Chandigarh in the Know Your Leaders Programme at the Central Hall of Parliament House, New Delhi. Kavya, Dila Dangi and Suraj were among 12 students selected from across the country to deliver speeches on Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, while Khushboo participated as an invited student.

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Janvi (Class 9) of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Mauli Jagran, was also felicitated for her selection to ISRO’s YUVIKA (Yuva Vigyani Karyakram).

Kataria also honoured the principals of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16 (ranked number 1), Government Model Senior Secondary School, Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra (number 9) and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35 (number 10) in the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2026-27.

Bharat Bhushan (TGT social science) and Preeti (TGT science) were felicitated for mentoring the Parliament programme participants. Kataria congratulated the students, teachers and schools, saying the achievements reflected the potential of government school students when provided with the right guidance and opportunities.