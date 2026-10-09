Chandigarh: Kataria pulls up Sector 26 mandi staff over accountability, pending work

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of the Sector 26 mandi and expressed displeasure over the poor condition of roads, sewerage and sanitation He also ordered action against officials for non-compliance with rules during market committee office’s visit.

Kataria ordered that road re-carpeting and sewerage works be completed within a stipulated time frame. (HT File)

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It was his fourth visit to the mandi in the past one-and-a-half years. Kataria directed officials to take immediate steps to improve basic infrastructure and cleanliness. He also inspected public toilets and asked the municipal corporation (MC) to ensure their proper maintenance and hygiene.

During his visit to the market committee office, currently housed in a private building, the administrator checked staff attendance and ordered action against officials who were late or absent without authorisation. He also directed that employees failing to discharge their duties properly be dealt with and that non-performing outsourced staff be replaced.

Kataria ordered that road re-carpeting and sewerage works be completed within a stipulated time frame. He also asked UT chief engineer CB Ojha to submit details of the action taken by the engineering department on development works in the mandi.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and secretary, marketing board, D Karthikeyan were also present. The directions focused on improving civic amenities, completing pending works within deadlines and fixing accountability among staff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and secretary, marketing board, D Karthikeyan were also present. The directions focused on improving civic amenities, completing pending works within deadlines and fixing accountability among staff. {{/usCountry}}

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