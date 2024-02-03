Chandigarh man gets life term for killing farmer whom he owed 9L

A local court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a Chandigarh man convicted of murdering a 31-year-old man, whom he owed ₹9 lakh. Then 29-year-old convict, identified as Jaspreet Sharma, alias Monty, a resident of Sector 19-C, had shot dead Jaspreet Singh, alias Jass, near the Garcha light point in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, in 2021. An agriculturalist belonging to Parol village in Mohali’s Mullanpur, Jass is survived by his wife and a daughter. The court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh awarded him life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 40,000. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An agriculturalist belonging to Parol village in Mohali’s Mullanpur, Jass is survived by his wife and a daughter. The court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh awarded him life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹40,000. The accused was held guilty of an offence punishable under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on February 2.

The case was registered on the complaint of Jagdeep Singh, who is an eyewitness of the murder and a school friend of the deceased. The complainant told police that in the afternoon of November 13, 2021, Jass asked him over the phone to pick him up from Padol village, as he had to collect around ₹9 lakh from Monty at 4 pm.

Monty first called them to his office in Phase 1, Industrial Area, but later changed the location to Railway Station. Thereafter, Monty and Jass left in one vehicle and the complainant followed them in his car. The complainant said Monty stopped his car near Garcha light point, where both of them stepped outside of the vehicle and started arguing.

“Monty took out a pistol and fired two shots at Jass. The complainant rushed towards the victim, who tried to run towards the other side of the road, however, Monty fired another shot at him, leaving him dead. Thereafter, Monty threw the pistol in the bushes and fled away in his car,” the complainant’s statement mentioned.

The injured was taken to Civil Hospital, Manimajra, where he was declared dead and police was called. Following this, a case was registered at the Industrial Area police station on November 13, 2021.

The defence counsel argued that the accused has been falsely implicated. In the court, the convict said he is married and has family to look after. As he is not a previous convict, so lenient view be taken.

Whereas, the public prosecutor argued that the deceased was also a family man, whose 3-year-old daughter is being looked after by others. He sought stringent punishment.