Chandigarh: Man held for molesting friend’s minor daughter

A 28-year-old man from Raipur Kalan was arrested on Monday for molesting his friend’s 7-year-old daughter of his friend.

The victim’s mother, a resident of Hallomajra, stated in her complaint that the accused, who is her husband’s colleague, had visited their house at 9 pm on Sunday and stayed there for about an hour. She said that after he left, her daughter said that the accused had touched her inappropriately.

A case has been registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

P’kula traffic cops told to crack down on violators

To ensure that residents don’t face traffic jams during the festive season, Panchkula ACP traffic Raj Kumar Ranga on Monday directed traffic cops to actively issues challans to those violating road safety norms and stay connected through WhatsApp groups.Ranga, during a meeting with traffic challaning in-charges, directed all traffic policemen to be more alert and take strict action against those violating rules like speeding, parking on the wrong side, and driving without a helmet. He

Chandigarh MC launches e-collection centre

Chandigarh municipal corporation on Monday launched an e-waste collection centre to create awareness about proper disposal of electronic waste. It was launched by municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra. as part of ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’. The NGO, Karo Sambhav, will dispose of the waste from the centre responsibly and will also provide the MC a report on the amount of e-waste generated with the centre.

PU polls: Manjodh Padda joins CYSS

Manjodh Padda of Student Organisation of India (SOI) has joined the Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS). Padda was associated with SOI, the student wing of Shiromani Akali Dal, since 2014 and has remained all colleges chairman for SOI in Chandigarh. Padda, who was among key faces of SOI in PU, joined CYSS days after SOI announced Madhav Sharma as its presidential candidate for the upcoming election of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC).

66 members to join PCC

The Chandigarh unit of Congress Party on Monday said that 66 more members are going to be included in the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), in addition to 35 elected delegates appointed recently. A party spokesman said the decision to have 35 delegates has received good response from all quarters. He said that nine co-opted members will also be nominated in the PCC soon along with 31 special invitees, which will include chairmen of different cells of the party. The exercise is being done as part of revamping the party cells. The party is also likely to reconstitute five district committees and booth level committees.

Mullana man held with 263 gm heroin

The CIA unit of Shahazadpur police has arrested a man from Barara in Ambala district with 263-gram heroin. The accused, identified as Sukhdev Singh alias Sukha, a resident of Sardehra village in Mullana town, was arrested on Friday near Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk of Adhoya village, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Barara police station and sent to police remand by a local court.