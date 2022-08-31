Chandigarh | Man held with 200 banned injections awarded 12-year jail term
The defence counsel submitted that the accused was falsely implicated, and was shown to be arrested from Chandigarh, which was incorrect.
The Chandigarh district court has sentenced a man arrested with 200 banned injections to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment.
The special court judge Rajiv K Beri also imposed a ₹1.20 lakh fine on Yadwinder Singh, who was convicted under Section 22 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
According to the prosecution, a police team was on patrolling duty near the Electricity Office, in Sector 41, on February 15, 2018 when around 9.30 pm they saw the accused walking towards them with a yellow polythene bag in his right hand. But on spotting the police, he panicked and started walking away.
On frisking him, the cops found 100 injections of buprenorphine (2 ml each) and 100 injections of pheniramine maleate (10 ml each) in his possession. As Singh could not produce any permit for the injections, he was booked under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Holding the accused guilty, the court observed, “The nature of offence and recovery of multi-times commercial quantity of 198.8 g of contraband containing buprenorphine from the conscious possession of the convict does not leave any reason with the court to treat him with leniency.”
“It may give the wrong signal to society, thereby, encouraging propagation of delivery and possession of such psychotropic substances which are hazardous, damaging and are potential reasons for spoiling youth,” the court added in its order dated August 23.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
