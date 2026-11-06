Chandigarh man killed after motorcycle falls into open pit dug

A 24-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle fell into a pit, dug by the civic body for laying drainage pipes on the road connecting Hallo Majra to Raipur Khurd on late Wednesday night around 12.30 am.

Following the accident, the stretch was closed to traffic and a first information report (FIR) was registered by Mauli Jagran police in the case. (HT File)

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The victim sustained severe injuries to his head and body. The pit had allegedly been left open without any barricading or warning signs, and the road was accessible to commuters.

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The deceased was identified as Nikhil Sharma of Raipur Khurd, who worked in the promotion of Punjabi films and songs. He was returning home from Sector 34 after finishing work when the accident took place.

According to the information, Nikhil failed to notice the open pit due to darkness on the slip road, while riding towards Raipur Khurd, causing his motorcycle to plunge into it. A passerby used Nikhil’s mobile phone to inform his family and the police about the incident.

Nikhil’s father, Hari Om Sharma pulled his son out before rushing him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Nikhil was the only son in the family and is survived by his father, who works as a tailor, and a sister. He was the family’s main support.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the accident, the stretch was closed to traffic and a first information report (FIR) was registered by Mauli Jagran police in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the accident, the stretch was closed to traffic and a first information report (FIR) was registered by Mauli Jagran police in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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