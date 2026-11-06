Chandigarh: Man killed, woman critical as 17-year-old driving car hits bike

A 29-year-old bike taxi rider was killed and a woman critically injured after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a car driven by a 17-year-old Class 12 student near the Sector 20/30 roundabout around 5.30 am on Thursday.

Police identified the alleged driver as a 17-year-old boy, a Class 12 student and resident of Sector 30. (HT File)

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The deceased, identified as Gurwinder Singh, was originally from Yamunanagar and was residing in Sector 7, Panchkula. He had reportedly picked up a passenger from Sector 45 and was on his way to drop her in Sector 20 when the accident occurred. The injured woman is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

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Singh is survived by his four-year-old son and six-year-old daughter.

According to police at Sector 19 police station, an FIR was initially registered against an unidentified car driver on Thursday morning. However, during the investigation, police identified the alleged driver as a 17-year-old boy, a Class 12 student and resident of Sector 30.

A senior police officer said the boy had allegedly taken the car keys without his parents’ knowledge. His father is an advocate, the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} The case has been registered under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(b) (causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case has been registered under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(b) (causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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Police are also examining whether the boy’s parents were negligent in allowing him access to the vehicle. They could face action under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deals with offences involving juveniles.

Investigators have procured CCTV footage.